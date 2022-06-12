Heather Wheeler, MP for South Derbyshire, said she made an “inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view” at a conference on Thursday.

Her apology followed reports that she appeared to go off script at an event to launch the Government’s new digital strategy, saying: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”

She was speaking on the same day Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a major speech in Blackpool, as he sought to get his embattled premiership back on track.

Mr Johnson pledged a review of the mortgage market under plans to help renters onto the property ladder after surviving a bruising Tory revolt against his leadership.

Ms Wheeler, who is a parliamentary secretary in the Cabinet Office, appeared to own up to the comments on Friday, tweeting: “Whilst speaking at a conference on Thursday, I made an inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view. I apologise for any offence caused.”

And Gazette readers were quick to express their opinions on the MP's comments

Ian Duffy posted: “Why are people still surprised or even shocked when Conservatives let their guard down and speak what they really think rather than what they think we want to hear?”

Kathleen Cooke said: “The conservatives did not do anything to improve the lot of those deprived. Left or right, neither are doing anything positive for the good people of Blackpool.”

John Whitehouse posted: “Of course our Labour council wants to condemn whats she’s said as they don't want to admit the truth about the huge drink and drugs problems in the area, and the large run down areas of the town.”

Elaine Valerie Rauhöft said: “It is just proof how of how anything north of Buckinghamshire is regarded by Westminster. Levelling up is just an empty slogan to appease the plebs.”

Mark Hammill added: “Stick to rural Derbyshire, we don't want you're snobbery around here.”