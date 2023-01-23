The specialist sweeper will soon be used to keep clear the pathways at Fairhaven and other parks in Fylde, and the council says it needs a name for good luck.

Fylde Council will be taking suggestions from the public for the next few weeks and putting together a shortlist in early February – and if your suggestion wins, you’ll receive a family pass for a free crazy golf session at Fairhaven Lake and Gardens.

The Scarab MC110 sweeper will replace the older vehicle which was hired to keep the paths at Fairhaven Lake and Gardens clear over the summer, and having seen the vehicle in action during a demonstration, Fylde Council’s Parks teams are looking forward to adding it to their arsenal of tools to keep the borough’s green spaces in top-notch condition.

Can you name Fylde Council's new parks pathway sweeper?

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the tourism and leisure committee, said: “I’m delighted to see that the new sweeper is almost ready for action, and that our parks staff are keen to get it into service. This investment was strongly backed by myself and my fellow members, particularly Councillors Michelle Morris, Cheryl Little, and Ellie Gaunt of Fairhaven Ward, and the leader of Fylde, Coun Karen Buckley. We are all delighted to see it arrive and help keep our parks at an award-winning standard.”

To put forward your suggestions for the new sweeper and stand a chance of winning, visit https://new.fylde.gov.uk/name-fylde-councils-new-parks-pathway-sweeper/

