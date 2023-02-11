Fylde MP Menzies urging planners to reject fracking site extension bid
Fylde MP Mark Menzies has urged planners to reject an extension of the time fracking firm Cuadrilla is allowed to operate its Preston New Road site.
The drilling company has asked Lancashire County Council to grant a two-year extension to its Mineral and Waste consent at Preston New Road, insisting it needs more time to carry out research and decommission the site.
Mr Menzies has called on the council to turn down the proposal, insisting that time is up for fracking in Fylde.
He said: “Cuadrilla just does not know when to quit. Fracking was suspended, following earthquakes triggered by Cuadrilla’s exploration, more than three years ago.
“Now they want our community to grant them more time to get off the site and to restore the Fylde countryside.
“Cuadrilla has had ample opportunity to pack up its equipment, to remove the well pad and to erase all trace of fracking from Fylde. Lancashire County Council should not let them off the hook. This proposed extension is unnecessary, unwanted and unjustifiable.”
Cuadrilla says changing Government policy has led it to delay decommissioning. Mr Menzies made clear this is no excuse.
He said: “The Government is clear, it’s plans to boost our energy security are based on boosting renewables and new nuclear, supporting jobs and skills here in Fylde.
“Fracking in Lancashire has no place in its plans.
“Cuadrilla knew when its planning consent was set to expire. Instead of getting on with decommissioning the wells, the company has sat on its hands, hoping the winds would change. Now they should pay the price for those decisions. I have made clear my view to Lancashire County Council that the extension should be rejected and enforcement action should begin.
“Enough is enough, Cuadrilla cannot be permitted any more time.”
The short-lived Liz Truss government announced in September that it would lift the fracking ban – which has applied at Preston New Road since 2019 – in locations where there was “local support” for the process, but the suggestion prompted an outcry in Lancashire from politicians of all colours - and the policy was reversed when Rishi Sunak took over as Prime Minister.