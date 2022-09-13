Homes in the village were threatened by rising waters following heavy rain on Tuesday. Despite previous assurances work had been carried out to fix the issues, impacting Lytham Road, Green Lane and Bush Lane, Mr Menzies is concerned properties remain at risk.

He said: “Many of the households affected by this latest incident have experienced flooding before. Some are only just recovering from the last serious incident.

“Every time it rains they are worried and it is absolutely crucial answers are found to the problems and fixes made.

“Given this latest very serious incident I have asked both Lancashire County Council and United Utilities to carry out an urgent investigation and ensure remedies are found.

“People were given assurances that serious flooding would not happen again.

“Yet here we are again.”

Mr Menzies wants to see investment made in the village to end flooding problems for good.

He said: “Where there are repeated problems it is not good enough to simply blame extreme weather.

“It is clear these incident will continue until the problem is identified and a solution is found.

“It is up to Lancashire County Council, as lead flood authority, and United Utilities as the infrastructure manager, to ensure homes and businesses are protected.

“I expect action on this without delay.”

Mr Menzies has also asked the new Secretary of State responsible for flooding to provide broader support for Fylde.

He said: “We live in a low-lying coastal area.