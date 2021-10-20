Fylde line volunteers urge folk to go green by train

The South Fylde station adopters are joining other community partnerships and volunteer groups across Britain to spearhead a national campaign this week highlighting sustainable travel as a key factor in tackling the climate crisis.

Community Rail Week, organised by Community Rail Network and sponsored by the Rail Delivery Group, is the first event of its kind in the UK,and runs until October 24.

Events are taking place throughout this week to raise awareness of community rail activities at several stations on the South Fylde Line.

A train at St Annes station on the South Fylde Line

Station adopters at Squires Gate and St Annes stations are handing out free daffodils bulbs for planting, together with information about the line and complimentary credit card-sized timetables.

By the end of the week volunteers at Ansdell and Fairhaven station will have handed out plants in specially decorated bags created by pupils from Ansdell Primary School, while at St Annes, the emphasis is on the unveiling of history posters by chairman of St Annes Town Council, Coun Gavin Harrison.

Tony Ford, chairman of the South Fylde Line Community Rail Partnership, said: “Volunteers continue to make St Annes station and the surrounding area attractive and welcoming to create a good first impression.

“When working at the station the volunteers are always engaged in conversations with rail users listening to their concerns and encouraging them to travel by train.

“They point out places of interest along the line and beyond.

“Through their social media channels, the station volunteers publicise and promote local events and identify how easy it is to travel by train rather than facing gridlock and difficulties in parking, especially for major events.

“With only two routes in and out of St Annes which can easily become clogged through traffic volumes and road works, then travelling by train locally makes a lot more sense.

“It is a sustainable method of travel and doesn’t involve queueing for fuel.

“Posters and leaflets about Green Travel are being handed out to passengers during the week at Blackpool South.”

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Britain’s community rail movement is coming together to highlight the importance of green travel.”

