Fylde junior litter pickers have chance to win prizes

Nominations are being invited by Fylde Council for its Bin It To Win It competition, which is part of the Take It, Don’t Leave It anti-littering initiative designed to combat littering.

It's open to all under-18s and weekly winners are being chosen, with entries closing at midnight on Thursday, September 9, before an overall champion is announced on Friday, September 17.

Prizes have been donated from across the Fylde coast, with local businesses and attractions eager to support the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is part of the Take It, Don’t Leave It initiative to keep Fylde tidy

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, is delighted that the competition has already had lots of great entries.

She said: “Our Take It, Don’t Leave It initiative has been a huge success with people really engaging with our messaging.

“From giant footprints on the sand to highlight the amazing work of hundreds of volunteers, we have been working hard to encourage visitors to think twice before just leaving litter lying around.

“We really wanted to celebrate our little litter pickers with this competition as they set a shining example that we hope other youngsters will follow.

“Businesses and attractions were keen to be involved too and I want to say a special thank you to each one of them.

“There are still plenty of chances to win so I urge everyone to get nominating.”

Allan Oldfield, chief executive of the council, added: “We’ve had a great response to our Take It, Don’t Leave It initiative and people, organisations and businesses are getting involved to spread the word.

“As part of this, we want to thank the hundreds of little litter pickers that take time to help keep our local area free from litter and protect the wildlife.

.“With much higher-than-average visitor numbers this summer we want to get as many people involved as possible with our Take It, Don’t Leave It campaign to spread the word and keep the borough looking beautiful.

“As a council, we have invested more than ever before in additional staff, new teams and extra bins to combat the rise in litter, but we couldn’t do it without the hundreds of dedicated volunteers that work tirelessly every day.”

People can send litter selfies of their children to the council by direct message on Facebook or by responding to the social media posts about the competition on Facebook and Twitter.

Full details are online at fylde.gov.uk/binittowinit/

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.