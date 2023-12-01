Fylde Council have called upon United Utilities to reduce the amount of storm overflows following a decline in water quality at St Annes North Beach.

St Annes North Beach, one of Fylde’s two designated bathing waters, was downgraded from ‘sufficient’ to ‘poor’ in DEFRA’s annual bathing water quality report for 2023.

St Annes Beach remained ‘sufficient’.

Fylde Council said they await the results from the Environment Agency who are in the process of analysing data to determine the root cause of the deterioration.

They added they have been calling for action since last year when bathing waters at both beaches was first downgraded to ‘sufficient’.

Coun Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said: “I am hugely disappointed in the further deterioration in bathing water quality at St Annes North.

“Samples are taken throughout the bathing season which measure pollution from numerous sources (dogs, cattle, pigs, sheep, seabirds, sewage) but we are still awaiting the breakdown analysis from the Environment Agency and a plan of action.

“We are also calling upon United Utilities to reduce the amount of storm overflows which occur following heavy rainfall and impact our bathing waters and want to see investment in Fylde to tackle this unacceptable cause of pollution in our rivers and seas.”

Fylde Council set up a Technical Group in January 2023 to review bathing water data and develop action plans to improve the classification.

They said they were reliant upon both the Environment Agency and United Utilities to create change.

Coun Tommy Threlfall, Lead Member for Environment, said the reclassification of one of Fylde’s beaches from ‘sufficient’ to ‘poor’ was “devastating.”

“We are eager to receive the detailed DNA analysis from the Environment Agency to help identify the main areas of concern,” he added.

“Furthermore, the Technical Group have identified several river tributaries across the 750sqm catchment area of the Ribble showing particularly high readings.

“United Utilities will begin obtaining samples where necessary to identify the sources of pollution through a process of elimination.

“United Utilities have made a commitment to make improvements to the local infrastructure that will support improved water quality.”

The Environment Agency said the long-term trend for bathing water quality in the North West “remains positive” this year, with 93% achieving the minimum standard of sufficient.

A spokesman added: “Wet weather conditions towards the end of the season have impacted this year’s results due to the effects of land runoff and storm overflows alongside other complex factors such as local development and environmental changes.

“There is still much more to be done to ensure cleaner and healthier waters for people to enjoy and action plans are in place for poor and sufficient waters to work with partners to investigate the problems they are facing.

“We are disappointed to see deteriorations in some bathing waters along the Fylde Coast in the 2023 results and this makes us even more committed to working with key partners to improve water quality at these important tourist destinations.”

