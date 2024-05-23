Fridges, TVs and even a piano collected as residents tune into rubbish amnesty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rubbish amnesty aimed at cleaning up the streets of Blackpool hit the right note with residents when, as well as the usual discarded fridges and TVs, a piano was among the items collected.

The event held in Claremont was aimed at preventing fly-tipping and keeping the neighbourhood tidy by offering people chance to get rid of their old items for free.

A piano was among the unusual items collected at a rubbish amnesty in Claremont

Claremont has been holding regular rubbish amnesties for eight years and has them twice a year, with other wards in the town now following their lead.

Claremont ward councillor Lynn Williams said: "In all the years we have been doing this, it was the first time we had a piano to collect and it took seven people to get it on the wagon!

"I do remember on another occasion seeing someone with a three-seater sofa balanced on a shopping trolley bringing it to the skip. But that's what we want, rather than people just dumping these items."

Ward councillors joined the team from Enveco

The council's waste management company Enveco collects all the rubbish on amnesty days, with nearly seven tonnes of garbage collected this time round as well as 33 televisions and 25 fridges. It means more than 20 tonnes of rubbish has been collected in Claremont over the last two rubbish amnesty days.

The discarded piano was expected to be taken to the council's Tip Shop at the Bispham Tip, where items which can be repaired are sold.

Coun Williams added: "It is about eliminating fly-tipping as well as intervention, for example advising people if they are seen to have a lot of rubbish in their garden. A lot of work has also been done to tidy up the back alleys.

Back alleys were also tidied up

"Over the years it has had an impact in terms of making the ward tidier. We are not there yet but hopefully people realise they would rather live somewhere where the streets are cleaner."

Members of the Community Payback team also take part in the rubbish amnesty days including in cleaning up alleys.