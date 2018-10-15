Fracking to begin in Lancashire today following delays due to Storm Callum

Fracking is due to begin in Lancashire today (Monday, October 15, 2018).

Energy firm Cuadrilla had hoped to start fracking at the site in at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool, on Saturday but this was delayed by the effects of Storm Callum.

The Preston New Road fracking site the day before fracking was due to start after a court injunction seeking to halt it was rejected

It followed an environmental campaigner failing in a bid to halt the work at the High Court on Friday.

A spokesman for Cuadrilla said on Saturday: "Due to the weather conditions yesterday afternoon and this morning, we will now start pumping on Monday.

"In high winds we couldn't use the crane to manoeuvre some equipment into place."

At a hearing in London on Friday, Mr Justice Supperstone dismissed Bob Dennett's application for an injunction preventing the company from fracking the UK's first horizontal shale gas well pending his proposed legal challenge.

Mr Dennett claimed Lancashire County Council's emergency response planning and procedures at the site were inadequate, but the judge ruled there was not a "serious issue" to be tried which would justify an interim order.

In a statement after the ruling, Cuadrilla chief executive Francis Egan said: "We are delighted to be starting our hydraulic fracturing operations as planned. We are now commencing the final operational phase to evaluate the commercial potential for a new source of indigenous natural gas in Lancashire.

"If commercially recoverable, this will displace costly imported gas with lower emissions, significant economic benefit and better security of energy supply for the UK."