Since beginning earlier this month, fracking has been suspended at the Preston New Road site on a number of occasions due to earthquakes.

Earthquakes in the area hit 'red level' last week, when two reached 0.8 on the Richter scale. If seismic sensors detect anything above 0.5 magnitude – far below what people can feel at the surface – Cuadrilla has to stop and review its operations.

Fracking in Lancashire: This is how many and how big the earthquakes have been since fracking started

Here we will be keeping track of the latest seismic activity at the site - which will be updated as new events occur.

October 18, 2018

Time: 15:48, Magnitude: -0.2

Time: 22.54, Magnitude: -0.8

Time: 23.44, Magnitude: -0.3

October 19, 2018

Time: 13.20, Magnitude: 0.3

October, 20, 2018

Time: 03.44, Magnitude: 0.0

October 23, 2018

Time: 14.45, Magnitude: 0.4

October 24, 2018

Time: 13.02, Magnitude: 0.5

Time: 13.26, Magnitude: 0.4

Time: 13.51, Magnitude: -0.1

Time: 14.38, Magnitude: 0.1

Time: 23.56, Magnitude: 0.0

October 25, 2018

Time: 14.59, Magnitude: 0.3

Time: 17.00, Magnitude: -0.1

Time: 17.04, Magnitude: -0.6

October 26, 2018

Time: 02.13, Magnitude: -0.2

Time: 11.26, Magnitude: 0.2

Time: 11.36, Magnitude: 0.8

Time: 20.39, Magnitude: -0.1

October 27, 2018

Time: 10.47, Magnitude: -0.3

Time: 10.55, Magnitude: 0.8

Time: 11.07, Magnitude: -0.2

Time: 11.44, Magnitude: 0.0

Time: 13.12, Magnitude: -0.4

October 29, 2018

Time: 11:58, Magnitude 0.1

Time: 11:43, Magnitude: -0.4

Time: 11:44, Magnitude: -0.2

Time: 11:30, Magnitude: 1.1

All courtesy of the British Geological Survey