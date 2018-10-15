`

Fracking in Lancashire LIVE: Cuadrilla confirms that hydraulic fracturing operations have started at the Preston New Road site as protests continue

0
Have your say

Shale gas exploration company Cuadrilla are set to begin fracking in Lancashire today after bad weather halter operations at the weekend.

Here is all the latest news from the fracking site:

Preston New Road is closed in both directions due to fracking demonstrations

Preston New Road is closed in both directions due to fracking demonstrations