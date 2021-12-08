Four more swans die in Stanley Park as lake remains closed off due to bird flu

The total death toll in the award-winning park stands at 21, with swans making up the vast majority of victims.

Almost 30 per cent of the total swan population has been wiped out so far, with numbers falling from 68 in early November to just 48 today.

READ: Bird flu death toll increases at Stanley Park as more swans found deadStanley Park lake was cordoned off on Monday, November 11, after two swans and one Canada goose were believed to have died there due to bird flu. The birds were sent to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, which confirmed the diagnosis.

The lake in Stanley Park remains closed

By November 25, 17 birds were dead, with Blackpool Council warning that three more swans living in the park were showing symptoms.

The lake remains cordoned off to prevent the spread of bird flu, which is sweeping across the UK, with outbreaks reported locally in Kirkham, Poulton, and Salwick on the outskirts of Preston.

People have been asked by council chiefs to avoid the lake, and to steer clear of any dead or injured birds.

People who would otherwise feed the swans, but are now unable to do so because of the restrictions, have the option to donate supplement feed to be distributed by the council by contacting the Brambles Wildlife Rescue Facebook page.