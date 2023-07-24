Alerts of flooding were first issued late Sunday afternoon (July 23) to 12 local areas in Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire, meaning flooding is possible, as well as isolated alerts in Leicestershire and Middlesbrough.

Later in the evening, some of these flood alerts were also upgraded to flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 8:00am, flood alerts and warnings still remain in Lancashire, take a look below:

The scene in Croston on Sunday, July 23.

Flood warnings

-The River Darwen at Higher Walton, around Higher Walton Rd, Darwen St and Higher Walton Mills (first issued at 4:27pm, still no change to status)

-The River Douglas at Parbold, along the right bank of the river downstream of the Canal Bridge (first issued at 7:23pm, still no change to status)

Flood alerts

-Earby Beck and New Cut from Kelbrook to Broughton (no update since 12:18 am on July 24)

Advertisement Hide Ad

-River Douglas and other watercourses from Parbold to Tarleton including Rufford, Mawdesley, Croston and Moss Side (no update since 7:35 pm on July 23)

Advertisement Hide Ad

-River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton (no update since 8:09 pm on July 23)

-River Wyre, River Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall (no update since 8:09 pm on July 23)

-Rivers Yarrow and Lostock and other watercourses from Whittle-Le-Woods and Chorley to Croston including Leyland, Coppull, Eccleston, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge (no update since 9:02 pm on July 23)

Advertisement Hide Ad

-The River Douglas from Horwich Star Vale to Appley Bridge including Adlington, Blackrod, Wigan, Standish, and Gathurst (no update since 9:02 pm on July 23)