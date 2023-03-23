4 . Ashton Gardens, St Annes

Ashton Gardens were originally established as St George's Gardens at the town's inception in 1874, at the time it was called St. George's Gardens. They remained largely unchanged until 1914 when Lord Ashton gave a donation to acquire the gardens for the people of St Anne's. He also bought another strip of land which connected the gardens to Clifton Drive North. The gardens were redesigned, with large areas of ornamental planting replacing the native sand dune vegetation and were formally opened as Ashton Gardens in 1916. The Gardens, with a playground, cafe and rose garden, underwent a major refurbishment in 2010 thanks to a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £1,436,000, as well as additional funding towards a total project cost of just under £2m.