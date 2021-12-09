Dogs on lead rule coming into force at four Fylde venues in new year

Members of Fylde Council’s Operational Management Committee have agreed to amend the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) for dog control in four locations across the borough from January.

It means dogs will be required to be on leads at all times in Ashton Gardens in St Annes, Lowther Gardens in Lytham, and Fairhaven Lake along with a seasonal restriction along the Promenade Gardens in St Annes.

The PSPO requirements were previously ‘dogs on leads by direction’ in these areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sign posted in Ashton Gardens, St Annes as the consulation over the new rules was launched

The new rules follow a series of incidents in the summer which saw swans and pets injured, sometimes fatally, by dogs off leads.

A recent public consultation revealed that more than half of the respondents agreed with dogs being kept on leads when visiting the affected locations.

The updated measures will be introduced from January 1, 2022, and signage about the changes will be put in place over the coming weeks.

Those who fail to comply may receive a fixed penalty notice of up to £100, or they could face prosecution with a maximum fine of £1,000.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of the Operational Management Committee, said: “We continue to introduce measures that ensure Fylde is a safe space for all residents, visitors, and their four-legged friends to enjoy.

“While we understand that the great majority of dog walkers are responsible when walking their pets, the safety of the public is of the utmost importance to the Council.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.