Council asks public for their views on restarting sand extraction at Fylde coast beach

Fylde Council has launched the consultation Fylde Council as part of the process to begin sand extraction at St Annes beach, which has been in operation since the 1970s.

The operational access is via a track to the beach off Clifton Drive North, near Thursby Nursing Home and Dune Point, where there is a small, fenced compound.

Sand taken off-site is used locally in the manufacture of ready-mix concrete products for use in housebuilding and construction. The site itself has become a very important regional supplier of sand, particularly due to diminishing reserves of land won sand and gravel within Lancashire.

Sand dunes off Clifton Drive North, St Annes, near where sand extraction could restart. Fylde Council is asking for the public's views before it gets the go-ahead.

The operation now requires a fresh planning permission from Lancashire County Council (LCC) and a Marine Management Organisation (MMO) Licence to allow it to restart.

Following an initial meeting between Fylde Borough Council (FBC) officers and LCC in January 2020 to explain the background to the scheme and seek feedback from LCC officers, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping exercise was undertaken with LCC and the MMO. Assessment work has since been progressing during 2021.

Coun Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council said: “Once again we would like to gain the views and feedback of our residents across Fylde to be included as part of the evaluation of re-starting sand extraction from the beach here in St Annes.

“Sand extraction has taken place for many years; however, we would like to ensure that if it continues it is in the best interests of everyone involved. This includes ensuring the income from the licence is re-invested across the Fylde Borough.

“All feedback will be considered as part of the scheme going forward and I would strongly encourage everyone to have their say on the matter.”