Mr Menzies has broadly welcomed the Government’s food strategy, announced last week, but now wants clear guidance for producers to ensure they are best equipped to put home-grown food on our tables.

He said: “We have fantastic farmers here in Fylde producing top quality goods.

“But, like the rest of us they are facing rising costs.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

“Grain, fertilizer and fuel all cost much more than a year ago.

“We need to be serious about UK food security, about supporting our farmers to do what they do best.”

Mr Menzies recently met with Fylde farmers to discuss the challenges they face and was given a clear message.

He said: “Farmers are facing rising costs and uncertainty over the future support they will need.

“The invasion of Ukraine has changed our priorities; we must do all we can to support UK food producers, to ensure they have what they need to ensure high quality British produce is available in shops at a price consumers can afford.

“I have asked the Government to ensure clarity over funding payments and to ensure the priority for farmers in Fylde is food production.”

Mr Menzies understands the need to ensure farmers are also meeting environmental targets but recognises the changing landscape.

He said: “Fylde farmers know their land and care about our environment.

“They are in a position to take the decisions needed, to protect habitats and protect our green spaces.