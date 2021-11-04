COP26 protest at Lytham Windmill as part of Global Day of Action for Climate Justice

Campaigners will gather at Lytham Windmill on Lytham Green at 2pm as part of the event coinciding with the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Anne Fielding, of the Blackpool and Fylde Green Party, said: “The situation looks desperate but we can do our bit in our local area – shop locally, care for our environment, plant trees, use green energy and use our voices and votes to call our leaders and big business to account, to put the planet first.”

Protests will be held in towns and cities across the world with residents urged to support their local event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners warn climate change will lead to more extreme weather events such as flooding

Organisers of the Fylde coast protest said they chose Lytham Windmill partly because recent storm damage to the landmark illustrated how climate change is increasingly causing extreme weather conditions.

Ken Cridland, secretary of the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council (BFWTUC), said: “Protests around COP26 issues can really help move things forward in areas including challenging false solutions and so-called solutions from our leaders and industry which are full of loopholes.

“We can also secure local wins, such as no more mention of fracking and no new coal, oil or gas projects being started locally.”

Shae Naylor, a 21-year-old chef in Blackpool and a BFWTUC delegate, said climate change was even more concerning for coastal communities.

He said: “As a 21 year old, I’m very worried about the looming climate disaster. With increasing extreme weather events, droughts and flooding, there is no longer any doubt that we have had a disastrous affect on the planet.”

He added: “My flat will be under water if we continue the way we’re going. My work will be flooded. My home town will be under water. I’m worried about my future.