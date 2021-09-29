Consultants hired to develop masterplan for St Annes town centre and Island site regeneration

Fylde Council has appointed Building Design Partnership Ltd (BDP) to help shape the long-term regeneration of St Annes.

The approach will be undertaken in three phases, with the first focusing on assessing commercial potential.

A masterplan which will act as the blueprint to define future development and a destination management plan – focusing on strategy and action for sustainable tourism – will then be drawn

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Annes

up.

The commission will focus on two main study areas including the town centre and the Island site.

The work is scheduled to be completed by April 2022 to align with anticipated timescales for Round 2 of the Government’s Levelling up Funding Programme.

The commission will be funded by Fylde Council and Lancashire County Council.

Coun Richard Redcliffe, chairman of the Town Centres Working Group, said: “I look forward to welcoming the team from BDP as they commence work with Fylde Council and the local

community to deliver a bright and exciting future for St Annes.

“Their bid emerged from an exceptionally strong field of potential candidates following a rigorous selection process. I am confident that the vision, enthusiasm and expertise that their team

displays will allow us to develop a masterplan that will secure the prosperity of St Annes and ensure it has a vibrant future as a place to live, work and visit.”

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council added: “Our ambition to regenerate and revitalise St Annes town centre and Island site has taken a major step forward with the appointment

of BDP.

“It is over 20 years since the start of the last main refurbishment works in St Annes and whilst shopping and leisure habits have changed gradually over time, they have been singularly

transformed over the last 18 months due to the Covid pandemic.

“I am looking forward to a blueprint fit for the future with full input from the town, its representatives and residents, and an exciting vision that will lever in much-needed Government funds.”

A spokesman from BDP added: “We’re looking forward to working with the council and the community to attract further investment, to address the challenges of the changing nature of high

streets and to explore new opportunities linked to the enduring appeal of living and working and enjoying time off by the sea.”

The development of the masterplan includes funding from Lancashire County Council’s £12.8m Economic Recovery Growth Fund, which supports projects to help local economies to

bounce back from the impacts of Covid-19.

County Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: “The aim of our fund is to support the development of exciting new schemes in our communities

such as in St Annes.