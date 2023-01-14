Christmas tree collection for Trinity Hospice this weekend is a record breaker

Volunteers will out collecting more trees than ever before – 2, 151, up 150 on last year, with a super £27,500 pledged in donations, up £3,000 from 2021 and the biggest-ever amount raised.

The trees are being collected in the FY1, FY2, FY3, FY4, FY5, FY6, FY7, FY8 and PR4 postcodes throughout the weekend and a spokesman for Trinity said: “

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Trinity spokesman said: “We are so pleased we have been able to include another post code in our collection this year, meaning we can collect from all homes on the Fylde coast – the whole area that our hospice care covers.

Trinity Hospice corporarte fundrasider Janet Atkins, left, with volunteers Phil Sumner and Lisa Lancaster with collected Christmas trees last year.

“It means every single person in our community who had a real tree at Christmas can support their local hospice while doing their bit for the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The donations will help raise vital funds to support hospice care for people across the Fylde coast.

"Every pound and penny will come directly to Trinity and go towards patient care, whether that's at the hospice, in patient's homes, at the hospital or in local care homes. Thank you for everyone’s generosity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some trees will be taken to a local recycling centre, others made into wood chip which will then be used on Trinity’s allotment, while many will planted on the Fylde sand dunes with the help of Lancashire Wildlife Trust and Fylde Council.