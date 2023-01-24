Charge could be brought in for previously free Splash! park on St Annes promenade

The Splash! waterpark opened in 2019 and has proved popular with local and visiting families since.

It was closed throughout 2020 for the pandemic and when it was reopened by operators Fylde Council the following summer, pre-booked time slots were introduced to keep up with demand.

Now, councillors on Fylde’s tourism and leisure committee are recommending the introduction of a charge of £1 per child, per hour, for the use of the open air facility.

The Splash! water park in St Annes

The council says that the ‘nominal’ £1 fee has been recommended for approval by the full council, which next meets on February 6, “to ensure that the facility is affordable to all, with private beach activities charging significantly higher rates, pricing many visitors out”.

A spokesman for the council added: “Income from the small charge will contribute towards the ongoing costs of operating and maintaining the Splash! park and ensuring its continued availability. “Revenue raised would also be used to help fund improved services and activities along the beach, such as the paddling pool, the ranger service, and improved beach accessibility.

“The proposal details provision for an online payment system with the opportunity to rebook if the weather is unfavourable, as well as the option to book and pay at the park when capacity allows.”

The tourism and leisure committee is also recommending the refurbishment and repurposing of the St Annes beach furniture unit, close to the town’s pier, into a ‘Beach Hub’ facility at a cost of £71,000.

A council spokesman said members of the committee felt a refurbished unit would provide “a focal point on the beach for customers, volunteers, partner agencies and employees in an ideal location at the primary entry point to the beach”, adding.

