The Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square has long been closed as a bar but its refurbishment of the Cedar Tavern was awarded a grant from a Blackpool Council-funded scheme to improve town centre streets.

A £125,000 improvement scheme for the building under the council’s £2.3m Property Improvement Fund (PIF) was announced in November 2020 and included the installation of new windows, extensive external facade repairs and restoration of the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upper floor on the premises includes a non-functioning and apparently successful two-bedroom apartment now listed on the accommodation website Airbnb and it has been attracting five-star reviews.

To Let signs on the Cedar Tavern building

But the ground floor former bar now features 'To Let’ signs, with inquiries directed to estate agents Duxbury Commercial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application for work at the Cedar Tavern, which was approved in January 2019, included a roof extension to form a rooftop seating area giving customers views over the town centre.

A design statement, which accompanied the planning application, said it was “proposed to restore and refurbish the faience, where parts of the facade have been damaged over time by impact and other intervention such as signage, plastic plants and lighting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building, which dates back to the 1930s and was originally used as an insurance centre, is locally listed and sits within the town centre conservation area.

The Airbnb upstairs is listed as the Charleston Apartments and is promoted as a ”newly created second floor apartment (which) has been designed to the highest of standards, with stylish and modern decor. A truly unique and homely place to spend your time, right in the heart of town. If you're looking for the perfect base to explore Blackpool, then this is the place to for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with stylish décor, it features smart technology such as Bluetooth speakers and fitted furniture, a fully fitted kitchen with high spec appliances plus large HD smart TVs in the living room and bedrooms.

One review said: “The apartment was very comfortable and walking distance to the restaurants, shopping centre and the beach. Perfect for my family trip. Would definitely stay again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad