Calling all gardeners - Blackpool in Bloom is on the horizon once more

Blackpool is gearing up for another year of gardening glory by urging people to use their green fingers to brighten up the town.

Applications are now open for this year's Blackpool in Bloom competition, being run by the council's waste services company Enveco for the second year running.

The Boar's Head won the category for pubs last year (picture credit Martin Bostock)

Judging will take place over several days in the week commencing July 1, but people are being asked to get started on their entries now with nine categories including private gardens, hanging baskets, and community gardens.

Enveco NW managing director John Hawkin said: "Blackpool in Bloom is a fantastic initiative to encourage individuals, groups, and businesses to show off their inspirational gardening projects and add to the quality green spaces in the town.”

Elaine Smith, who has helped organise the competition for many years, added: "Blackpool in Bloom is the highlight of the year for the many wonderful gardeners that we have in Blackpool.

"These people bring civic pride to the town as well as making their homes and communities better places in which to live. I am so proud of them. Join us in making Blackpool a beautiful place to live and visit."

To download an application form, go to https://enveconw.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Blackpool-in-bloom-Application-form-2024-3.pdf.