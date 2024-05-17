Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The return of golf’s Open Championship to Fylde after what is already a 12-year wait could be a step closer after Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club was granted planning permission for remodelling works.

Fylde Council’s granting of permission for the work to allow the hosting of future championship tournaments paves the way for the Open to be held again at the course, which will be welcoming the AIG Women’s Open in 2026.

The remodelling works will include a new practice ground and practice tee; building of a new tee on the 14th hole; alterations to reroute the 11th fairway; and works to improve the road system to provide access around the course.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “The remodelling of the Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Course promises to anchor the club as a major economic asset to Fylde by ensuring its suitability to host prestigious championships for years to come.

South Africa's Ernie Els lifts the Claret Jug and celebrates winning the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham and St. Annes Golf Club.

"Research from Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Centre found that the event generated around £65m in economic benefits to Lancashire when the Open was hosted here in 2012, with £25m of this extra spending being received by the Fylde coast.

“It is notable that the 151st Open, held at the Royal Liverpool in 2023, generated more than £187m in overall economic benefit for the Wirral and the wider Liverpool City Region, a growth of 35 per cet compared to the last event there in 2014.”

The course, which is situated between St Thomas Road, St Annes and Woodlands Road, Ansdell and is bordered by the Lytham to Blackpool South rail line to the west, sits within a biological heritage site containing important and rare habitat and species.

Coun Richard Redcliffe, deputy leader of Fylde Council and chairman of the Planning Committee, said: “On careful consideration, we found the supporting studies and ecological survey work had been undertaken by suitably qualified ecologists, and followed best practice guidance in the survey methodology and mitigation design.

“These studies indicate the alterations to the course can be implemented in a sensitive manner, avoiding any adverse impact on the ecology of the site, whilst introducing and maintaining dune and habitat health.”

The Open, one of the sport’s four major tournaments and the only one outside the USA, has been hosted by Royal Lytham and St Annes 11 times – with former champions there including Gary Player, Tony Jacklin and Seve Ballesteros, twice – but not since 2012.

The winner then was Ernie Els and the tournament, bringing as it does massive crowds and a multi-million pound boost to the local economy, along with renewed global recognition, attracted an attendance of 180,000.

Hopes of it being the Open venue in 2026, 100 years after it hosted the tournament for the first time, were dashed when nearby Royal Birkdale in Southport was chosen.