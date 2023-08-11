News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Zoo's missing pelican spotted on beach at Granny's Bay as residents urged to report sightings

Residents have been urged to keep an eye out for Blackpool Zoo’s missing pelican after it was spotted at Granny’s Bay.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST

The 4ft pelican was reportedly blown away from its enclosure by a gust of wind after it was spooked by a flock of seagulls on Friday (August 4).

Because it is only three-months-old, the bird has not had its wings clipped, and it has since been spotted flying around the resort following its escape.

The zoo said the youngster is “very special” because Blackpool is the only place in the UK which has successfully bred them.

Blackpool Zoo’s missing pelican was spotted at Granny’s Bay in Fairhaven between Lytham and St AnnesBlackpool Zoo’s missing pelican was spotted at Granny’s Bay in Fairhaven between Lytham and St Annes
Blackpool Zoo’s missing pelican was spotted at Granny’s Bay in Fairhaven between Lytham and St Annes

On Friday (August 11), the long-beaked bird was spotted by a member of the public on the beach at Stanner Bank – also known as Granny’s Bay.

A spokesman for Blackpool Zoo said: “We can confirm we have had a verified sighting of our pelican on the beach at Granny’s Bay in Fairhaven between Lytham and St Annes at 7.50am this morning, which coincided with the high tide time.“Our keepers travelled straight to the site and located the bird alive, looking well and on the sea.

“They waded out and were within metres, but the pelican flew away.”

A map as to where the missing bird was when keepers were within metres of itA map as to where the missing bird was when keepers were within metres of it
A map as to where the missing bird was when keepers were within metres of it
The zoo urged people in the area to remain vigilant and, if they do see the pelican, take a picture and send it to them on 07799 226908 as soon as possible.

“Please do not approach the pelican as it will fly away,” the spokesman added.

“We would like to thank the public and press for all their help.”

