Blackpool travellers site gets go ahead

Proposals to use land on Marton Moss in Blackpool as a travellers site have been approved after councillors received reassurances from the head of the family living there.

Father-of-six Tommy Boswell, who had applied for permission to use the site at 411 Midgeland Road for two caravans and a chalet, told a meeting of Blackpool Council's planning committee he wanted to move to the resort from Bury to give his wife and children a better life.

He said: "When the opportunity to come here came up, I took it with both hands.

"I just wanted to get my family right and do whatever I can do."

The application, which also includes use of an existing two storey building for communal facilities, provision of four car parking spaces and associated landscaping, had been deferred from the December meeting of the committee.

Councillors had raised concerns that planning rules were being flouted.

Town hall planning officers had also visited the site on January 17 to gain reassurances about the use of the land.

The meeting heard approving the scheme would help Blackpool meet the requirements of the Fylde Coast Gypsy and Traveller and Travelling Show People Accommodation Assessment.

It requires pitches to be found for two travellers sites and five travelling showperson's sites.