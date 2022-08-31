News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Police launch E-Bikes on the path to going green

Blackpool Police launched the introduction of brand-new E-Bikes at Tuesday nights’ ‘Ride The Lights’ event in Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 6:57 pm

The E-Bikes, funded by Active Blackpool, have been introduced to help reduce anti-social behaviour and increase visibility within communities.

Blackpool Council and the Community Safety Partnership have also provided funding for related equipment such as lighting, bike racks, locks and helmets.

The E-bikes have been introduced to help reduce anti-social behaviour and increase visibility within communities, whilst also reducing the Constabulary’s carbon footprint.

Superintendent Chris Hardy said: “The brand-new E-Bikes are a welcome initiative into modern policing. We are looking forward to using them in future deployments.

“The E-Bikes are effective, efficient, allow us to travel further and increase visibility - which are all vital within our roles protecting communities. They are also a positive start towards ‘going greener’ and making the right changes in our efforts to use renewable energy.

“We are hugely grateful to Active Blackpool, Blackpool Council and the Community Safety Partnership who have funded this initiative.”

Blackpool Police currently have eight of the new E-Bikes, with plans to expand in the future.