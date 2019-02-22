Blackpool firefighters set for improved facilities

Have your say

A Blackpool fire station is in line for a makeover.

Plans have been revealed to improve facilities at South Shore Fire Station on St Annes Road including the addition of a rear extension.

A report accompanying the application says: "The scheme focuses mainly on staff accommodation and welfare facilities within the station.

"The brief sought to provide a better balance of changing facilities for male and female firefighters. This was achieved by providing a single storey rear extension and remodel of the existing facility."

The front of the fire station, which was built in 1973, will also be given a fresh new look by overlaying the brickwork with aluminium cladding.

The report adds: "Externally the main front elevation of the fire station facing St Annes Road has been considered.

"The brief looked to provide a more contemporary fresh-looking fire station which aesthetically aligned with some of the newer stations."

Town hall planners will now consider the application at a future date.