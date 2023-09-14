Authorities are to start engaging with dog walkers in Blackpool parks to highlight the importance of responsible ownership, as Blackpool Council say they are analysing the responses from the recent PSPO consultation.

The leader of Blackpool Council has promised that they will start patrolling Stanley Park with the police, to speak to park users about responsible dog ownership and the importance of always being in control of their dog.

Coun Lynn Williams expressed that she was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear that a swan has died from a suspected dog bite at Stanley Park.

Analysing over 1,400 responses from public

Swan attacked on Stanley Park

In a statement, the council leader confirmed that they are looking through the results of the recent Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) consultation, which ended two weeks ago.

Residents and visitors were asked to share opinions on a number of topics including dog on leads near bodies of water.

Coun Williams said: “We received more than 1400 responses. We are now analysing these responses but it is clear that the majority of people are in support of this restriction so we are looking to introduce it as a matter of urgency.”

Engagement events for responsible dog ownership

Recently, a swan had to be put to sleep after a suspected dog attack left her with her shoulder ripped out of the joint and a severe compound wing fracture (bones irreparably sticking out).

Addressing the incident, Coun Williams said this ‘cannot happen again’ – adding that the council will be working with the Friends Of Stanley Park, and Lancashire Police, to tackle the problem with ‘engagement events’.

“We will use our trailer unit at the park, with dog walkers and the general public to consider all opportunities and possible actions including informative signage in appropriate areas. Also, our Parks Manager is going to meet with Brambles who do a tremendous job with animal welfare at the heart of everything they do, to talk through the solutions to this irresponsible dog owner behaviour.”

Second fatal swan attack

There have been five dog attacks on wildlife on Stanley Park since the beginning of the year, according to Brambles Wildlife Rescue.

This is the second fatality.

The charity has been calling for more to be done about unruly dogs near the lake.

Police funding

