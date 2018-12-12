Blackpool Council gets tough on waste disposal

Two applications for scrap metal dealer licences have been refused by town hall chiefs amid fears over how waste might be dealt with.

Blackpool Council's public protection sub-committee heard one applicant had already been refused a licence by Oldham Council within the last six months following an objection from the police.

Councillors heard there were concerns about offences relating to dishonesty.

The second applicant had convictions for offences including the illegal handling of waste.

The committee, at its meeting last month held behind closed doors, threw out both applications on the grounds neither person, neither of whom was named, was fit to hold a licence.

At the same meeting, members also refused to grant a new taxi driver's licence to an applicant due to their past driving record including "unacceptably poor behaviour while a licensed driver", according to council documents.

Two other drivers had had their taxi licences revoked under delegated powers including one with immediate effect due to having been banned from the roads for a drink-driving offence.

None of the drivers were named.