Boulevard Hotel at the Pleasure Beach

People are being urged to nominate entries in the six categories which are Best New Build, Best New Refurbishment, Best Open Space, Best New Quality Visitor Attraction, Transforming Blackpool and Best Community Group.

Previous winners include the Boulevard Hotel at the Pleasure Beach, Michael Wan’s Wok Noodle Bar, the Elephant Base Camp at Blackpool Zoo, the Icon ride at the Pleasure Beach and Blackpool North Pond volunteers who work at Kincraig Lake.

The Boulevard Hotel has proved a welcome investment on South Promenade and has already attracted events including a meeting of the British-Irish Council in November which was attended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Elephant Base Camp

Elephant Base Camp has also proved a huge addition to the zoo since it opened in 2018 following a £5m investment, one of the biggest ever investments at the attraction.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Civic Trust said: “We have regularly celebrated the wonderful achievements of community groups in Blackpool, as well as new buildings, new visitor attractions and refurbished properties.

“Our last awards were for 2019 and we presented them in March 2021 when Covid rules allowed us.

“We are now ready to celebrate again the great work that is going on in Blackpool.”

