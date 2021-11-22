Bird flu confirmed in Stanley Park as 15 swans die of deadly virus

The lake in the award-winning park remains cordoned off by Blackpool Council, and staff were seen bagging up dead birds over the weekend.

The area was restricted on Monday, November 11, after two swans and one Canada goose were believed to have died there due to bird flu. The birds were sent to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, which confirmed the diagnosis.

READ: Stanley Park lake cordoned off after three birds die of suspected avian fluA Blackpool Council spokesman said: "Unfortunately one of the swans that died at Stanley Park last week has tested positive for Avian Influenza. Sadly 15 birds have now died with similar symptoms.

Stanley Park lake remains closed

"We know that many people love visiting Stanley Park and will find this upsetting news. We can assure you that the birds are well fed and we are keeping a close eye on them.

"Although the risk to the general public's health is very low it is vitally important visitors to the park follow the signage that is in place. Please respect the cordon. Don’t walk by the lake or let dogs in the water. Do not touch any injured or deceased birds

"Our team has been specially trained and has appropriate PPE to handle the birds to minimise any risks.

"We will continue to keep you updated and will lift the cordon once it is safe to do so."