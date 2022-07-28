Award-winning Wyre parks let their Green Flags fly

Vicarage Park in Poulton, Hawthorne Park and Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton, and Memorial Park and The Mount in Fleetwood all picked up Green Flag Awards this year.

The Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises well-managed parks, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the UK.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “After two years that have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that five of Wyre’s parks have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that make the green spaces great spaces that everyone can enjoy.”

Wyre Council raises the Green Flag

Mark Billington, corporate director for environment at Wyre Council, said: “Over the last couple of years our parks have been more important to people than ever. During lockdown they provided a space for residents and visitors to enjoy time outside with family and friends, enjoy nature and get active.

“Our staff and volunteers have worked so hard to maintain the parks’ natural beauty for everyone to enjoy so a huge thank you goes to them, and to everyone who enjoys our parks and open spaces responsibly.”

Six Fylde parks also received the award: Fairhaven Lake and Gardens, Ashton Gardens and Promenade Gardens in St Annes, and Lowther Gardens and Lytham War Memorial in Lytham.

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making the parks worthy of a Green Flag Award.”