Area of Blackpool sea defences 'in poor state of repair'

Environmental consultants Jacobs, which already works with the Environment Agency, has been chosen to prepare an outline business case which could seek potential funding for the project.

The council has been given £300,000 by the Environment Agency to look at coastal protection requirements and solutions for this stretch of the seafront.

New sea defences in Anchorsholme which were completed in 2017

A council report says: “The Environment Agency have provided £300,000 of accelerated funding to allow Blackpool to appoint consultants to provide an outline business case and assess the options for the coast defence requirements in this area.

“The work has already been identified in the Blackpool and Fylde Coast protection Strategy 2012 and it has been recognised by the Environment Agency that this area of sea defence is in a poor state of repair.

“The outline business case will enable partners to better understand the options for repairs to this area of sea defence.”

The most recent sea defences to be rebuilt in Blackpool is the 1km stretch at Princes Way in Anchorsholme which opened in 2017 and cost £27m.