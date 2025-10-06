An investigation into concerns a cancer causing substance has contaminated the soil in a Fylde coast town will see samples taken from a community allotments.

Wyre Council is about to embark on a further phase of soil sampling in Thornton as part of an ongoing investigation into historical chemical leak concerns at a nearby chemical facility.

Further samples will be taken at Sandringham Avenue allotments.

Council bosses launched a multi-agency investigation last year to examine potential contamination from the former ICI site - now operated by AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd - on part of Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone.

What is the investigation about?

It will assess whether the cancer causing substance Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA), used on the site between the 1950s and 2012, was released into the air and subsequently deposited on land in the surrounding area.

Is it safe to eat homegrown produce in Thornton?

Current advice from UK Health Security Agency is that local residents should continue to enjoy using their garden space as normal and to follow usual hygiene precautions by washing hands thoroughly after working or playing in the garden or allotment, especially when in contact with soil and before handling food or drink.

As a safety prcaution residents in the area growing their own produce are urged to wash and peel anything grown in the soil within 1km of Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone in order to remove any soil or dust before eating.

Wyre Council had wanted a temporary block on granting planning permissions for new houses within 1km of the former ICI factory, seen here in the foreground of the picture on the right-hand side of the road - but the government has declined to back the move (image: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

Who is running the investigation?

The investigation is being carried out by the Environment Agency, on behalf of Wyre Council, under Part 2A of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, with support from partners including UK Health Security Agency, Lancashire County Council and the Food Standards Agency.

These investigations are based on evidence and usually move forward in steps, with each stage adding to the findings of the previous one. This organised method provides a deeper understanding of the issue over time.

The latest phase of shallow soil sampling will focus on an area identified as higher priority, particularly to the southeast of the site.

Sampling will also be undertaken at locations considered to be lower risk to help validate earlier results. This will include locations to the south, west and northwest of the facility.

In addition, further soil sampling will be conducted at Sandringham Avenue allotments.

It is important to note that no areas have been formally determined as Contaminated Land under Part 2A of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at this time.

A spokesman for the multi-agency investigation led by Wyre Council said: “Phase 3 of the soil sampling is now underway, marking a significant step forward in our efforts to gather comprehensive evidence and reach sound, evidence-based conclusions.

“We understand that this is a complex and detailed process, however, and that the ongoing work may cause concern among local residents.

“Please be assured that we are committed to moving the investigation forward as swiftly and efficiently as possible while ensuring that our scientific teams are given the necessary time to conduct thorough and robust assessments.

“Our priority remains to ensure the investigation is conducted to the highest standards, so that any findings are conclusive and unchallengeable.

“We thank the community for their co-operation and patience. We will continue to keep residents informed and updated as the investigation develops.”