Channel 4 met with local campaigners, to ask their views on the issue of raw sewage being dumped in the ocean.

The crew visited Cleveleys beach last Friday (19 Jan 2024) and even ventured into the water to film a group of wild swimmers on the bracing cold day.

Members of the local Green Party also turned out to express their concerns about pollution.

Camera operators brave the cold water to film wild swimmers at Cleveleys

Fylde Coast Against Sewage (FCAS) recently received funding to conduct six months worth of regular tests in the water at Fleetwood.

They will test for E.Coli and Enterrococci - which is a strong indicator of whether there is human faecal contamination is the water, with the first 'dry run' planned for this Friday (26 Jan).

Barbara Kneale, the chairperson of FCAS told Blackpool Gazette: "They came and met representatives from FCAS and the Cleveleys Dippers to discuss our thoughts on the situation. As there were no sewage alerts members of the crew joined by a selection of local sea swimmers went into the sea."

Wrapped up warm for a chilly day of filming

How can they test the water for sewage?

The volunteer-led group are developing a testing protocol which will take into account variables such as tide times, weather fronts and personal health and safety.

The volunteers will be trained to collect samples of sea water, using a standard collecting pot which is provided by a validated laboratory.

All the data will be inputted into a database so that analysis can be made for us to have a better picture of the state of our sea.