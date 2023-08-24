A graveyard has clinched a top award recognising Blackpool’s best green areas thanks to its blending of history and wildlife.

Layton Cemetery was named ‘Best Open Space’ in the Blackpool Civic Trust’s annual awards scheme celebrating the resort’s best architecture, design and urban environments.

The 40 acre cemetery opened in 1873 and prominent former citizens buried there include John Bickerstaffe, the man who commissioned Blackpool Tower.

In presenting the award, the Civic Trust said: “This green space within a large urban area uniquely offers an opportunity to take a walk through time and revisit the early history of Blackpool.

Layton Cemetary

“This award is testimony to the work that the Friends of Layton Cemetery, volunteers and council teams undertake to maintain and develop the space.”

Awards were presented at a ceremony held at the Baronial Hall at the Winter Gardens attended by more than 90 people, after being relaunched for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Blackpool Civic Trust chairman Joan Humble said: “We are one of the very few civic trusts or societies in England that annually makes awards in a number of categories and holds a formal ceremony with invited guests and award winners.

“There had been a two-year break due to the pandemic. The Civic Trust was very pleased to be able to make six awards for 2022 to very worthy winners in a variety of categories.”

Marton Mere was also a winner

Accolades included a special honorary promoting excellence award to Blackpool Council’s climate team for its work including setting up a citizen’s assembly and flood resilience forum.

Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “I was thrilled that three awards fell within my portfolio, climate change and environment thus scoring a hat trick!

“The awards are a testament to all the hard work and collaboration between residents, volunteers , council officers and partner agencies eg Enveco and Community Payback.

“It was an absolute pleasure to attend the awards and hear first hand, about the great work in Blackpool. It truly installs a sense of civic pride.”

Friends of Layton Cemetery receiving their award from Joan Humble and Mayor Coun Joan Humble - photo by Claire Griffiths

The awards ceremony also included conservation awards presented by Blackpool Council, including two held over from 2019.

Winners

Best Open Space – Layton Cemetery – the memorial garden offers a habitat to wildlife including bats, squirrels and foxes. There are also ash, sycamore and chestnut trees in the grounds.

Best New Refurbishment – Layton Children’s Library – a colourful seaside and Promenade design was chosen for the re-design and has helped attract new members to the library.

Best New Build – Troutbeck Crescent housing development – the scheme at Mereside, managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing, comprises 75 affordable rented homes, replacing outdated properties.

Transforming Blackpool – Conference and Exhibition Centre at the Winter Gardens – the challenge was to integrate modern state-of-the-art facilities with the Grade II listed Winter Gardens.

Best Community Group – Friends of Marton Mere/ volunteers at the nature reserve – the group maintains fences, paths and signage and regularly cuts back vegetation so people can enjoy the site of special scientific interest

Special award promoting excellence – Blackpool Council’s climate team – for its work towards achieving environmental goals as part of the council’s aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

Blackpool Council Conservation Awards 2022

Staff from Layton Library - photo by Claire Griffiths

Stoneguard Northern Ltd:

Blackpool Council Conservation Awards 2019

Boniface Architects