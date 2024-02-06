An estimated total of 2,100 were collected from households across the Fylde coast and and also dropped off at designated points in Kirkham and St Annes following the festive season.

They are being used as part of the Sand Dune Restoration Project helping to reduce the erosion of the dunes to preserve their unique ecology and maintain natural coastal defences.

Officials of the Lancashire Wildlife Trust organised the planting of the trees scheduled over two days in conjunction with Fylde Council, with a host of volunteers along with council workers involved, at North Beach, St Annes.

Many of the trees being buried helped raise funds for charities, via donations in exchange for collection, notably Trinity Hospice, which benefited this year by a record £31,000, including £19,275 from households in Fylde borough.

The trees are planted on the beach to the north of St Annes to help preserve the dunes and keep wind blown sand at bay.

1 . Christmas tree planting on St Annes beach Another tree is added to the haul to be buried on St Annes beach. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Christmas tree planting on St Annes beach Volunteers hard at work planting Christmas trees on St Annes beach Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Christmas tree planting on St Annes beach Volunteers dig in for Lancashire Wildlife Trust's Christmas tree planting on St Annes beach. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Christmas tree planting on St Annes beach These volunteers to eager to do their bit to help with Lancashire Wildlife Trust's Christmas tree planting on St Annes beach. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

5 . Christmas tree planting on St Annes beach Lancashire Wildlife Trust's Christmas tree planting helps preserve the dunes and protect against windblown sand. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales