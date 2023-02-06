12 pictures as 400 volunteers help plant record 2,500 discarded Christmas trees in the sand dunes at St Annes

Hundreds of volunteers helped plant a record 2,500 discarded Christmas trees in the sands north of St Annes to protect the dunes.

Officials of the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, who organised the planting over three days in conjunction with FyldeCouncil, were delighted that the number of trees and volunteers involved – itself just short of a new record – was back up to pre-pandemic levels.

The trees planted included many collection on behalf of Derian House Children’s Hospice at Chorley as well as the Fylde coast’s Trinity Hospice and those deposited in Fylde Council collection points.

Amy Pennington, Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s Fylde Sand Dunes Project Community Engagement Officer, said: “It all went very smoothly – the trees are a big help to the natural environment at the dunes.

"We identify vulnerable areas of the dunes, or areas that have the potential for dune accretion, and bury the trees in deep trenches to anchor them in place.

“Wind-blown sand then builds up around the trees causing new embryo dunes to form. In this way we can improve coastal defence by widening the dunes.

“This scheme has been really successful over the years, contributing to 90m expansion of the dune system at North Beach, St Annes. It is a fantastic example of how people can make a huge difference to benefit their local environment.”

1 . Record number of used Christmas trees planted in the sand dunes at St Annes Staff from Lancashire Wildlife Trust who were joined by hundreds of volunteers at the planting of a record 2,500 used Christmas trees in the sand dunes at St Annes. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Record number of used Christmas trees planted in the sand dunes at St Annes Spades at the ready for Edwina Hallam, Alice Lowes, Greg Pierce, Sean Connelly, Roisin Griffin and Paul Radcliffe, among the volunteers who helped with the planting. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Record number of used Christmas trees planted in the sand dunes at St Annes Used Christmas trees deposited at North Beach car park, St Annes, are loaded onto the back on a tractor to be taken onto the sands for planting in the dunes. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Record number of used Christmas trees planted in the sand dunes at St Annes Amy Pennington from Lancs Wildlife Trust with ranger Andy Mills. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales