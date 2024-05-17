10 pictures as Gardening and Well Being Festival at Park View 4U, Lytham proves a big hit

By Tony Durkin
Published 17th May 2024, 15:42 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 15:56 BST
A first Gardening and Well Being Festival at Park View 4U playing fields, Lytham proved a big success and it is hoped it will become an annual event.

Around 1,500 people went along a day full of fun, family friendly activities and reconnecting with nature. Features included making some natural art with renowned land artist James Brunt and demonstrations by creative chainsaw carver James Sheliker from Acorn Woodcraft, while there was live music, the chance to have a go at archery and to meet alpacas and birds of prey, the opportunity to see a new willow bee sculpture and to make the most of plant and tool sales.

It was funded by Levelling Up Fund and Fylde Council with support from the Ernest Cook Trust and raised around £900 for the Park View 4U charity.

Busy at the Community Stitch Table.

1. Park View 4U Gardening and Well Being Festival

The duo Hotcha provided the live music at the event.

2. Park View 4U Gardening and Well Being Festival

Park View 4U volunteer Trustees Richard Norman, Sam Stewart and Ruth Nichols on the raffle stall at the event with Park View 4U Park Ranger Julie Norman.

3. Park View 4U Gardening and Well Being Festival

The first Gardening and Well Being Festival at Park View 4U, Lytham proved a big success in perfect weather conditions.

4. Park View 4U Gardening and Well Being Festival

Rachel Harrion helping visitors to create wooden hedgehogs.

5. Park View 4U Gardening and Well Being Festival

Sam Stewart and Joshua signing up for the Park View 4U Sunflower growing competition.

6. Park View 4U Gardening and Well Being Festival

Related topics:LythamGardeningPark View 4ULevelling Up Fund