10 pictures as Gardening and Well Being Festival at Park View 4U, Lytham proves a big hit

Around 1,500 people went along a day full of fun, family friendly activities and reconnecting with nature. Features included making some natural art with renowned land artist James Brunt and demonstrations by creative chainsaw carver James Sheliker from Acorn Woodcraft, while there was live music, the chance to have a go at archery and to meet alpacas and birds of prey, the opportunity to see a new willow bee sculpture and to make the most of plant and tool sales.