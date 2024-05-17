10 pictures as Gardening and Well Being Festival at Park View 4U, Lytham proves a big hit

Around 1,500 people went along a day full of fun, family friendly activities and reconnecting with nature. Features included making some natural art with renowned land artist James Brunt and demonstrations by creative chainsaw carver James Sheliker from Acorn Woodcraft, while there was live music, the chance to have a go at archery and to meet alpacas and birds of prey, the opportunity to see a new willow bee sculpture and to make the most of plant and tool sales.
It was funded by Levelling Up Fund and Fylde Council with support from the Ernest Cook Trust and raised around £900 for the Park View 4U charity.
Busy at the Community Stitch Table. Photo: submit
The duo Hotcha provided the live music at the event. Photo: submit
Park View 4U volunteer Trustees Richard Norman, Sam Stewart and Ruth Nichols on the raffle stall at the event with Park View 4U Park Ranger Julie Norman. Photo: submit
The first Gardening and Well Being Festival at Park View 4U, Lytham proved a big success in perfect weather conditions. Photo: submit
Rachel Harrion helping visitors to create wooden hedgehogs. Photo: submit
Sam Stewart and Joshua signing up for the Park View 4U Sunflower growing competition. Photo: submit