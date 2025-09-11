The Environment Agency says it is investigating a ‘small liquid discharge’ close to the River Wyre from a controversial landfill site.

And the Agency (EA) also threw doubt on the independent monitoring reports on behalf of operators Transwaste Ltd, which continue to downplay the impact of the emissions.

This latest report from EA is part of its ongoing monitoring of the Jameson Road Landfill site in Fleetwood after thousands of complaints about stinking emissions over the past 18 months.

Odorous emissions from the Jameson Road landfill site are still occuring | National World

Residents in Fleetwood and the area around it have likened the smell to rotten eggs but have also complained of headaches, nosebleeds, sore throats and breathing issues.

As part of its ongoing monitoring of the site, which is operated by Transwaste, EA issues updates on its work at the site.

In the latest one, EA said that although the odour issue had not been so bad, officers themselves had still noticed the smell.

This was despite the fact that recent reports for Transwaste have noted that the odour problem was now “barely perceptible” and more recently still, stated “there was no odour at all”.

Residents have challenged these reports.

EA stated in its latest update: “There have been less odour reports to the Environment Agency in August when compared to some of the previous months, however, our officers have been in the community and still noted landfill gas odours in recent weeks.

“Our odour surveys have included weekends and early mornings when people have reported that odours are present. The community should not have to tolerate odours that affect their environment.

“We have had several questions over recent weeks about the accuracy of the information provided by the Transwaste in their odour updates to the community. We want to be clear that any response or observations that are made by Environment Agency officers are independent to Transwaste. We will continue to make our own visits in the area and update you.”

Gas control and liquid discharge

AE says that Transwaste are now able to place waste across the base of the new landfill area. This has allowed them to begin to close a pathway for landfill gas emissions and install more landfill gas wells to bring the gas into the collection system.”

The Agency says its landfill gas experts have been on site assessing this work and have been advising on where further actions are required.

The Environment Agency has questioned ongom updates on behalf of landfill operators Transwaste Ltd | Third party

EA said: “Last week we issued the company with a regulatory notice. This requires them (Transwaste) to provide an updated gas management plan and an updated odour management plan . Transwaste have advised us that they are working to this deadline. These plans are required to be updated to provide confidence that Transwaste can bring gas emissions and odours under control ASAP.

“We have received several reports of a small liquid discharge at the southern edge of the landfill boundary, near to the River Wyre. We have sampled this discharge and our investigations are ongoing.”

It added: “Whilst the Environment Agency are not experts in public health, we have regular updates with NHS, UK Health Security Agency, Lancashire County Council, and Wyre Council.

“We will continue our efforts to ensure Transwaste meets the requirements of their permit. Our focus remains on waste inputs, gas control measures, and engineered containment. The air quality unit will remain in place.”

In its own latest report, Transwaste said: “ Monitoring results for the week commencing 18 August 2025 show that odour levels around the Jameson Road Landfill Site remain very low.

“The majority of observations reported no odour at all, and where odours were detected, they were most commonly sewage or perfume (industrial) rather than landfill-related sources. “

But campaigner Jess Brown, from protest group Action Against Jameson road Landfill, said: “These reports are fairy stories with no credibility at all.

“The only way these emissions will stop is to simply shut the place down.”