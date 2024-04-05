Enthusiast's incredible model of a Sid Hill truck from Thornton Cleveleys - using cereal boxes
Carl’s truck, a brilliantly detailed version of one of Sid Hill’s lorries, has been almost completely constructed out of pieces of cardboard and paper, including the wheels and tyres.
The 60 year old has lost count of the number of models he has fashioned from scratch over the years.
This project was certainly a labour of love, taking Carl more than a year to complete.
Carl, from Sheffield, has a keen eye for detail and form, as he works on real life vehicles as part of his job as an auto electrician for South Yorkshire Police.
The 18 inch long truck includes a tiny model radio and a mini TV and a realistic looking dashboard.
He said: “I spotted the Sid Hill truck in a magazine and I was really impressed by the way it looked - the colour choice for the livery, the style of the truck.
“Sid Hill is an impressive company which knows how to present itself in the media and it inspired me to build one of the trucks.”
The only parts of the vehicle not made from paper and card are the ‘metal’ parts, which in reality are constructed out of aluminium foil.
When I need to make windows, I don't waste money on fancy bits of plastic -I just go to Asda, buy a chocolate cake and use the clear plastic that wraps around it!
He has been in touch with the Sid Hill firm and sent them pictures of his truck.
He said: “They got back to me and said they liked the truck - I just wish they could see it in person because the photos don’t really do it justice.”
Car’s model trucks have opened a few doors when he was younger - as a result of building one model, the boss of the company offered him a job as auto electrician/truck driver and he was lucky enough to get on some of the tour work in the 1990’s for bands such as Texas, Manic Street Preachers, James, Inspiral Carpets, Macy Gray, and Radiohead. Sid Hill Transport Ltd is an international freight and logistics specialist based at the Hillhouse industrial site in Thornton.
