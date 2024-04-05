Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carl’s truck, a brilliantly detailed version of one of Sid Hill’s lorries, has been almost completely constructed out of pieces of cardboard and paper, including the wheels and tyres.

The 60 year old has lost count of the number of models he has fashioned from scratch over the years.

This project was certainly a labour of love, taking Carl more than a year to complete.

Carl Eggenton with his amazing model of a Sid Hill truck, made almost entirely from cardboard and paper.

Carl, from Sheffield, has a keen eye for detail and form, as he works on real life vehicles as part of his job as an auto electrician for South Yorkshire Police.

The 18 inch long truck includes a tiny model radio and a mini TV and a realistic looking dashboard.

He said: “I spotted the Sid Hill truck in a magazine and I was really impressed by the way it looked - the colour choice for the livery, the style of the truck.

Carl Eggenton's impressive Sid Hill truck

“Sid Hill is an impressive company which knows how to present itself in the media and it inspired me to build one of the trucks.”

The only parts of the vehicle not made from paper and card are the ‘metal’ parts, which in reality are constructed out of aluminium foil.

Carl added: "When I need to make windows, I don't waste money on fancy bits of plastic -I just go to Asda, buy a chocolate cake and use the clear plastic that wraps around it!"

He has been in touch with the Sid Hill firm and sent them pictures of his truck.

He said: “They got back to me and said they liked the truck - I just wish they could see it in person because the photos don’t really do it justice.”