Frustrated residents and campaigners who have been plagued by vile, odorous emissions from Fleetwood’s landfill site for more than a year are staging what is expected to be their biggest protest yet at the weekend.

They will be congregating outside the Jameson Road Landfill Site, on the junction with Fleetwood Road, on Saturday (May 24) from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The demonstration has been organised by protest group Action Against Jameson road Landfill.

Campaigners say they will be out in force for a peaceful demonstration against Fleetwood's landfill site at the weekend | National World

Jess Brown, one of the coordinators of the demonstration, said the protest had been sparked by feelings that the Environment Agency (EA), which has been monitoring the site for more than a year, is not taking residents' problems seriously.

This follows a controversial EA report earlier this month which found that levels of chemicals in the air around the site - hydrogen sulphide, sulphur dioxide and methane - were - did not exceed air standards set by the World Health Organisation WHO).

Following the report Transwate, the company which runs the site, said the report from the Environment Agency (EA) directly contradicted claims made by objectors that they were being poisoned.

The site has been the subject of thousands of complaints in the past 12 months.

Jess Brown said: “That report infurated people who’ve had to put up with this thing for well over a year.

“It isn’t just that, at its worst, it absolutely stinks of a vile rotten eggs chemical smell, which is bad enough. No one should have to put up with that in this day and age. But even worse, some people have been made ill by it.

“We just feel we are not being taken seriously, so we want to show EA how many people this is affecting. We want to see the biggest protest yet on Saturday, it will be a big, peaceful demonstration.

“Enough is enough, it really is time for action from the EA.”

The Jameson Road Landill site has been at the centre of thousands of complaints | National World

The protesters want the site to be shut down and say it should not even have been reopened after the previous operators, Suez, left.

However, Transwaste says the odours people are complaining about are not all linked to the landfill site.

And a spokesman said of the EA report: “The monitoring results show that all levels are well below WHO and UK advisory and regulatory safety levels. This clear scientific evidence counters the misleading scare stories promoted by some local activists and should offer peace of mind to the wider community.”

EA said after the report was published: “We completely understand the impact this landfill has had on the community and we’d like to reassure them that we are maintaining our increased regulatory response. This includes frequent odour checks and regular site inspections.

“A new Air Quality Monitoring Report for Jameson Road landfill, which includes data from 9 May 2024 to 19 March 2025, has now been published.

“We have made it clear that we expect significant improvements to gas infrastructure and close control over the types of waste accepted for operations at the site to continue.”