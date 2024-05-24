Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Enforcement action has been taken against a landfil site causing a foul odour in Fleetwood.

The Environment Agency (EA) have served Transwaste with a Regulation 36 Enforcement Notice to take specified steps inrelation to a breach of permit conditions on 9 April.

This included covering the problematic areas of the landfill site by 15 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protesters gathered outside the gates the Transwaste landfill site in Jameson Road, Fleetwood, on April 15 Picture credit: Kye Cudlip

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following this deadline, the EA carried out onsite assessments to establish if this notice had been complied with and if further measures are required to bring emissions under control and bring the site back into compliance with its permit.

Inspectors determined that the operator has not met the requirements of that notice and have taken time to consider further regulatory action as a result.

What action have the EA taken?

A EA spokesman said: “We have today issued a Regulation 37 Enforcement Notice in line with our Enforcement and Sanction Policy. The notice has steps requiring additional temporary capping of the landfill within six weeks.

“That notice does suspend the acceptance of waste for direct landfilling until the further work to reduce the risk of landfill gas emission and odour impact is delivered by Transwaste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protesters make their point about the odourous emissions from Fleetwood's landfill site

“Some covering material for example waste inert soils can be imported onto the site for the specific use in construction of the temporary capping and cover. We will be on site regularly to ensure no breach of the new notice.

Residents in Fleetwood protesting against the odour at Fleetwood's landfill site

“We expect the operator to comply with the conditions of their environmental permit, to better manage risk on site and stop unacceptable impacts on the local community and the environment.”

Reporting the odour

Reporting helps the Environment Agency to build up a picture of the extent and impact of the odour issue within the community.