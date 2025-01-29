Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the end of an era at Blackpool’s famous Funny Girls burlesque drag bar as a much-loved leading star has given her last perfmance there after more than 30 years.

DJ Zoe had been at the helm of the iconic venue, on Dickson Road, since 1994, helping to maintain it as one of the top attractions of its kind in the world.

But the flamboyant performer, known as Zoe Thornton-Coats and previously as Adrian Thornton, has decided to step down after being the hostess and DJ there for so many years.

DJ Zoe has said goodbye as the flambuoyant hostess and DJ at Funny Girls | Third party

Funny Girls has paid a warm tribute to DJ Zoe on its Facebook site this week.

And in a post on Zoe’s own social media page, the entertainer said: “Well, here goes the status I have been putting off all day. Very emotional day for me today, as of this morning Zoe Thornton-CoatsDJ ZOE Funny GirlsAdrian Thornton no longer works at Funny Girls.

“This weekend was my last one. I have had an absolute blast having the best job in the drag world for just over 30 years. But now it’s time for me to bow down off my podium gracefully.

“Time to spend more time with my amazing husband and soulmate Peter John Coats.

“I didn’t tell anyone I was going until this morning. I’m sorry I’ve not given all my Zoe fans chance to give me a send off on a final night. I couldn’t have coped with that.

DJ Zoe welcomes another audience to Funny Girls | Third party

“It’s been hard enough doing it this way. My dressing room has already been cleared. That was hard to do. I’ll be taking away so many memories with me and over the years been given some wonderful parts in the finale’s.

“People I’ve met and worked with, many who have become lifelong friends. Gonna miss you all and miss being your hostess and DJ there at FG’s.”

With its colourful and meticulously choreographed shows, dazzling costumes and risqué humour, Funny Girls, established by former owner Basil Newby, has been hailed as one of Blackpool’s most famous attractions, the pinnacle of the resort’s LGBT+ culture.

DJ Zoe during a red carpet moment | National World

On its own Facebook page this week, Funny Girls stated: “The end of an era! We are so sad to say farewell to DJ Zoe, who has been at the helm of our amazing venue since the 4th July 1994.

“Zoe has been a huge part of Funny Girl’s since day one, and our thanks for her service, dedication, glamour, and humour are endless.

“Both Zoe and Betty (Legs Diamond) put Funny Girl’s on the map and were absolutely pivotal in making our venue the success it has become over its 30 years, not to mention the UK's best Drag Show.

“We know that people will be surprised that there is no big send off or last night party, but Zoe has chosen the way she wanted to leave …. Quietly, discreetly and with a style only Zoe could

“Zoe will be sorely missed by both customers and staff, but we wish her an extremely happy and well-earned retirement with her husband.Thank you Zoe for the music, comedy and memories. We absolutely love you and will miss you dearly.”