It’s the end of an era in Lancashire as John Ditchfield the talented artist behind Glasform closes the doors on his glassblowing workshop at Pointer House Farm in Lancashire.

For more than 40 years John’s work has captured the imagination of locals and visitors alike from dazzling bespoke pieces to the iconic 30ft tall landmark ‘Dreamkeeper’ sculpture near Windy Harbour.

The news has sparked a wave of nostalgic reactions and heartfelt farewells across the Fylde Coast. Many have shared touching stories showing how deeply Glasform’s presence has become woven into the community’s fabric.

Glassblower David Fleetwood with Glasform director John Ditchfield

A local resident recalled a childhood memory sparked by the glass sculpture at the traffic lights, she said: “I remember telling my sister he was doing a competition - you had to count all the glass pieces to win a prize.”

For others, John’s work goes beyond decoration, it carries personal meaning. Another local resident said: “I have a large apple with my husband’s ashes and four smaller apples which contain the ashes of my dogs. They will accompany me on my final journey. I’m very thankful to John and his team.”

A former schoolmate of John Ditchfield’s said: “About time! you were a couple of years above me at school so you have well earned your retirement.”

The outpouring of gratitude reflects not only the beauty of John’s glasswork but the connections it helped foster.

John Ditchfield, master glass maker crafting a beautiful colourful sculpture | Lucinda Herbert

Another resident remembered a bespoke lamp created for her wedding a signed piece, she said: “It will be treasured and passed down for generations.”

Others expressed sadness at never stepping inside the workshop, despite admiring its magic from outside, a local resident said: “I loved seeing the dream catcher take shape. It always meant home was not far away. The ‘Dreamkeeper’ became a landmark. We always said, ‘We are here!’ when we saw it.”

Though the furnaces have cooled, John’s legacy will shine on in memories and all of the unique art he lovingly crafted.