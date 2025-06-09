After 43 remarkable years renowned glass studio Glasform has announced it will be closing its doors as founder John Ditchfield prepares to step into a well earned retirement.

The news marks the end of an era for one of the UK’s most distinctive and respected names in glass artistry.

Owner of Glasform, John Ditchfield said: “We’re reflecting on all we’ve achieved - not just as a business, but as a family.

“Glasform’s legacy lives on in every piece we’ve created, every memory shared and every moment of joy sparked.

“Me and my wife want to thank-you for being part of the journey.”

John Ditchfield, master glass maker crafting a beautiful colourful sculpture | Lucinda Herbert

John’s connection to glass began 57 years ago at the age of 16 when he first stepped into the Venetian Glass Company in Blackpool.

His first creation, a humble glass clown was the spark that ignited a lifetime dedicated to mastering the craft.

What followed was a career that took him across Europe, honing his skills in Holland, Germany, France, and Switzerland, before returning home to the UK.

Glassblower David Fleetwood with Glasform director John Ditchfield

In 1982, alongside partner Donald Sidebottom John lit the first furnace at Glasform and what began as a small workshop quickly evolved into an internationally recognised studio producing handcrafted glass of extraordinary quality and creativity.

Over the decades Glasform’s work found its way into some of the world’s most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Liberty, and Neiman Marcus.

John’s reputation earned him invitations to Buckingham Palace and introductions to figures such as Elton John, Tina Turner, Ray Winstone, and Richard Branson.

Despite the fame and accolades, the heart of Glasform remained rooted in family and passion.

The reworked John Ditchfield glass chandlier in the toilets at the Beach House Blackpool | NW

John said: “I’ve been a glassmaker since 1968. Over the years, we’ve built one of the largest ranges of studio glass in Europe.

“Most of what we make are recognisable forms like mushrooms, apples, pears - each crafted in a wide variety of colours.”

Alongside his wife Karen, and a loyal team including Debbie, Steve, and Paul, John built not just a business, but a creative family.

Together they navigated the highs and lows of running a working studio, fuelled by love for the craft and the joy of sharing it with the world.

John Ditchfield, works at his furnace which is 'never switched off' | Lucinda Herbert

John’s daughter, Layla Ditchfield, shared that the decision to close Glasform came after much reflection, she said: “Dad’s been blowing glass for 57 years. He’s nearly 80 now and ready to rest. He deserves a proper break after giving so much.

“I couldn't be prouder of him. He’s one of the most talented men I have ever met. What an honour it is to be his daughter.

“Yesterday, I had the honour of creating with him for the very last time. It was such a special moment, it was a privilege to have been taught by the best to ever do it.”

Speaking about the Dreamkeeper sculpture - a 30ft tall landmark which is visible from Garstang Road, John said: “It took me about three years to make, in between other jobs. I can’t make anything really big in one hit because of the size of the furnace but I can put a lot of small pieces together to make a big piece.”

Local residents have shared their admiration for Lancashire glassblower John Ditchfield | Lucinda Herbert

Local residents shared their admiration for John’s work:

Janet Simpson said: “We live in Thornton. When grandchildren come to visit, they know that when they see ‘Grandma’s Diamond,’ they’re nearly there. I then get a call to get the kettle on.”

As the furnaces prepare to go out for the final time Glasform’s legacy will live on in every unique piece created, in every home and collection that holds them and in the memories shared by those who visited the studio.

It’s a heartfelt farewell to a studio that helped shape Blackpool’s creative identity and a celebration of a lifetime of artistry.