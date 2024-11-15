Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub on Cleveleys seafront which has frequently been empty since it was built 18 years ago is now to become a veterinary practice.

An application by Andrew Mellor Veterinary Surgeons for change of use to turn the Jubilee Park pub into a vets has been approved by Wyre Council’s planning officer under delegated powers.

The propsals wre given the green light with a number of conditions.

The applicant is now awaiting approval on two of those conditions, relating to materials used for renovation work, as well as details over new fencing.

The pub, which is currently empty, has been a target for vandalism over the years and there were fears in the community that it would become a permanent eyesore.

Andrew Mellor Veterinary Surgeons currently operate from premises at Norbreck Road, north of Bispham.

Unusually for a planning application, there were 68 letters of support for the application so far, with just one objection.

One supporter, typical of those in favour of the proposals, stated: “I strongly support the application for change of use.

“The building has struggled to operate for leisure purposes for many years and, with the Pizza Hut also standing empty for about two years, it also demonstrates that additional pubs/food premises aren't needed on Cleveleys promenade.

“Each time it's been occupied as licensed premises it's lasted a few months and then closed.

“During each closed period the building is vandalised and becomes a blot on the otherwise delightful seafront landscape, which lets the town's leisure offer down. Vandalism is now getting out of hand and its only a matter of time before it goes up in flames..”

The one objector stated: “This is a leisure park given to the people of Cleveleys to be used for leisure purposes.

“Since when does a vets surgery come into the leisure category? Too many micro bars popping up and traditional pubs and restaurants need to be preserved.”

The pub was built in 2006 as part of the Jubilee Gardens development, which saw the cinema and ice rink built on Cleveleys seafront.

But it has never managed a continuous run as a licenced premises, wth long periods of closure and vandalism.

It has operated under several labels overs years, such as Harvester, the Ploughman’s Table brand the Fayre Table banner.

Concluding the response to the application, the planning officer stated: “ The proposal is acceptable in principle in this location.

“It will be visually acceptable and will not be unacceptably harmful to neighbouring amenities. It will be acceptable in relation to highways, ecology and flooding.

“All other relevant material planning considerations have been assessed to be acceptable.”

The proposed materials for the work are white Upvc for the new windows, cedral (weatherboard made from fiber cement) cladding in Sky Blue for the external walls and 2m high green mesh metal fencing.

Andrew Mellor Veterinary Surgeons have been approached for a comment on the latest plans.