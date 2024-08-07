Employers Charter would improve working conditions in Blackpool

A new charter could be launched in Blackpool to improve working conditions for people in the town.

The council is urging residents to take part in a survey ahead of proposals to introduce a Fair Employment Charter.

The charter will aim to improve employee terms, conditions and rates of pay. It will also encourage businesses to make changes that positively impact the health and wellbeing of employees.

Coun Laura Marshall said: “We want to include the voices of working people in Blackpool as we develop our Fair Employment Charter.

“The charter will encourage employers to work in partnership with the local authority and trade unions for better workplace practices such as secure contracts, the training and development of employees and fair pay.

“Businesses will benefit from increased staff retention, keeping skilled workers in Blackpool and growing the local economy.

"The charter aims to enforce existing employment law and workers' rights. It will also help implement at a local level the national employment reforms the government are expected to make via the new deal for working people."

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, added: “We want Blackpool to be a great place to live, work and do business in.

“Better working conditions are great for employees and businesses. A happy and healthy workforce increases productivity, improves customer experience and helps make businesses more profitable in the long term.”

The Good Employer Survey is being undertaken by Infusion Research on behalf of Blackpool Council and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. All responses are confidential and anonymous.

Visit blackpool.gov.uk/goodemployersurvey to complete the survey.