Fylde coast folk who want to work as cabin crew can find out more from one of the world’s big airlines this Saturday.

The Dubai-based Emirates is looking for both women and men to fill the new positions which have been created due to its continued growth, including the recent addition of new routes and additional aircraft.

Emirates is coming to Blackpool to look for cabin crew this Saturday - here's everything you need to know

It will be holding a cabin crew recruitment open day at 8am at the Grand Hotel Blackpool on North Promenade.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to fill in an online application on the Emirates Group careers website first at http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates said: “Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow.”

WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Along with being positive, confident, flexible, friendly and very keen to help others, here are a few other things that Emirates will be looking for:

- At least 21 years of age at the time of joining

- Arm reach of 212 cm while standing on tiptoes

- Minimum height of 160 cm

- High school graduate (Grade 12)

- Fluency in English (written and spoken)

- No visible tattoos while you’re in Emirates cabin crew uniform (cosmetic and bandage coverings aren’t allowed)

- Can adapt to new people, new places and new situations

- Physically fit for this demanding role with a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI)

APPLICATION TIPS

As well as the role requirements Emirates also offers these helpful tips for candidates.

A determination to always perform well and manage a demanding work schedule is important.

Characteristics which you need to reflect that the company are looking for - professional, empathetic, progressive, visionary and cosmopolitan.

In order to set a great first impression, for your photos on your application and when you come to the assessment day, please consult the grooming guidelines here.

BENEFITS

Starting Pay:

Basic Monthly Salary:Grade II (Economy Class) AED 4260/month

Flying Pay: Grade II (Economy Class) AED 61.25/on hourly basis (avg. 80-100 hrs/month)

Approximate average monthly pay:AED 9770/month ~ tax free(~2660 USD, 2290 EUR, 2040 GBP)

Other benefits would include:

Layover Expense

Concessional Travel

Accommodation

Transport

Uniform

Leave/Leave Travel

(Please check the website for full details on benefits)